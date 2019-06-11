Iraq troops withdrawal

The story appears on
Page A9
June 11, 2019
New Zealand will withdraw its troops from Iraq by June next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday, ending a mission that helped train Iraqi defence forces to fight Islamic State militants. New Zealand, which has up to 95 soldiers in Iraq, deployed troops there in 2015, in a joint training mission with Australia to support the multinational US-led operation against Islamic State. “Over the next 12 months, New Zealand will be able to wind down and conclude that commitment,” Ardern said. More than 44,000 ISF personnel have been trained at Taji since 2015, the New Zealand government said.
