Israel sees UAE deal sealed soon

Israel hopes to hold a signing ceremony in Washington for its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet said yesterday.

The date for such an event could be decided by senior aides to Netanyahu and to US President Donald Trump when those officials fly to Abu Dhabi today for talks, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the other US delegates were due in Israel yesterday to prepare for the UAE mission.

“This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington,” Akunis said. He added that Israel hopes the ceremony will take place “before Rosh Hashanah,” or the Jewish new year, on September 18.

On Saturday, the Gulf power said it was scrapping its economic boycott against Israel.

Israel and the UAE announced on August 13 they would normalize diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Trump.