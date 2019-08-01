Advanced Search

August 1, 2019

Jail over horse meat

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 August 1, 2019 | Print Edition

A Dutchman sentenced to jail in France over a 2013 Europe-wide horsemeat scandal and who is also involved in similar cases elsewhere has been arrested in Spain, police said yesterday. Meat trader Jan Fasen was arrested at the request of French authorities after a court there in April sentenced him in his absence to two-year jail. Fasen was one of four convicted for having deceived a French company when it sold it 500 tons of horse meat presenting it as beef.

