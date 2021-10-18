Japan PM sends shrine offering

Home » World

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II and is deemed by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

The “masakaki” tree offering was sent under his name as prime minister on the occasion of the shrine’s biannual festival held in spring and autumn.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Kishida, the country’s new prime minister elected on October 4, does not plan to visit the shrine during the two-day autumn festival that runs through today. However, his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, yesterday visited the shrine, saying that he went there as a former prime minister.

Among Kishida’s Cabinet members, health minister Shigeyuki Goto and Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, separately sent tree offerings to the shrine.

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have sparked condemnation from neighboring countries as the shrine symbolizes Japan’s past war crimes that still upset the countries suffering from painful memories of Japanese aggression.

Located in central Tokyo, the shrine, open to the public 24 hours a day, is a symbol reflecting Japan’s wrong attitude toward its history of aggression and sends a wrong message to the Japanese public about the country’s heinous war crime in the past.