Japan expands virus emergency

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures yesterday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country, according to an announcement made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The announcement comes less than a week after he declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures. The new declaration, which adds seven other prefectures in western and central Japan, takes effect today and lasts until February 7.

“The severe situation is continuing, but these measures are indispensable to turn the tide for the better,” Suga said.

He added that he put the seven prefectures in urban areas under the state of emergency to prevent the infections from spilling over to smaller cities where medical systems are more vulnerable.

The government is asking bars and restaurants in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Gifu and Tochigi prefectures to close by 8pm, employers to have 70 percent of staff work from home and residents in the affected areas avoid going out for non-essential purposes.

Fast-track entry, except for business visitors or others with residency permits to Japan, will be suspended while the state of emergency is in place according to the prime minister.

Experts have warned that even the state of emergency measures, which are non-binding and largely voluntary, may be insufficient to significantly slow the infections. Unlike the earlier seven-week emergency Japan had in April and May last year, schools, gyms, theaters and shops will stay open.

Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa said yesterday medical systems have been collapsing, with regular daily treatment at many hospitals compromised due to the growing number of coronavirus patients.

“I’m afraid a fear of explosive infections as in the US and Europe can become a reality.”

Despite the current surge in infections, Japan has reported far fewer infections than many countries of its size.

The country made it through earlier surges in infections without a lockdown, but experts and officials warn that people are growing fatigued and are becoming less cooperative than before.

Its counter-virus measures have relied heavily on widespread mask wearing, contact tracing and other safety measures.

But the number of new cases in the current outbreak has made contact tracing impossible, prompting Tokyo and neighboring prefectures to announce a cutback on the strategy to relieve the burden on local public health officials.