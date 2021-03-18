The story appears on
Page A12
March 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japan rules same-sex marriage ban illegal
A JAPANESE court ruled yesterday the government’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, recognizing the rights of same-sex couples for the first time.
Even though the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ demand for government compensation, the precedent is a major victory for same-sex couples and could affect similar lawsuits pending around the country.
The Sapporo District Court said sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference, therefore prohibiting same-sex couples from receiving benefits given to heterosexual couples cannot be justified.
“Legal benefits stemming from marriages should equally benefit both homosexuals and heterosexuals,” the court said.
Judge Tomoko Takebe said not allowing same-sex marriages violates Article 14 of the Constitution prohibiting discrimination “because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin.”
Under Japanese law, marriage should be based on “the mutual consent of both sexes,” is interpreted as meaning only a man and a woman.
The ruling does not mean immediate change, but could influence other lawsuits and calls for reform.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.