Kabul bomb attacks kill 11

Three bombs rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul yesterday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 45, officials said, as the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff was meeting top US and NATO officials in the city.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a minibus carrying employees of the ministry and mines and petroleum, killing five women and a child.

Video footage shared with reporters by security officials showed the bodies of the women and child lying on the road in the eastern part of the city as bystanders tried to help the wounded.

Health officials said at least 20 people were taken to hospital by civilians, some in wheelbarrows.

A second bomb exploded on a road parallel to the site of the bus attack, killing five people and injuring police who were trying to manage the traffic after the first blast.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the two attacks.

The third blast, about 3 kilometers away, wounded at least 17 civilians. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

The Taliban, fighting to restore strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster at the hands of US-led troops, said their fighters had used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device to kill nine foreign forces and destroy two vehicles.