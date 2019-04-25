Kim arrives in Russia for Putin talks

Home » World

TOP leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un arrived by train in Russia yesterday for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

Kim’s armored train stopped at the railway station of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East at around 6pm local time.

He was greeted by Primorsky Territory governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora.

In front of the station, Kim was welcomed by a military orchestra that played the famous Soviet song “Katyusha.” He also inspected the guard of honor at a brief ceremony before leaving in a limousine.

Upon his arrival, the DPRK top leader told Rossiya-24 TV channel that he will discuss with Putin the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the development of bilateral ties, and he hopes his visit will be successful.

Kim’s train stopped at the Khasan railway station at the Russia-DPRK border at 10:30am local time earlier in the day.

“I am glad to be on Russian soil,” said Kim, according to a press release of the Primorsky Territory. He said that this will not be his last trip to Russia.

“I heard a lot of good things about your country and dreamed of visiting it for a long time. Seven years have passed since I headed the country, and only now I am able to come to Russia,” he said during a short meeting with the Russian delegation at the Khasan station.

Kim said his father Kim Jong Il had a great love for Russia, and now following in his footsteps, he plans to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Putin and Kim will start their talks at 1-2pm local time today, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

China said yesterday that it wishes the upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and Putin will be successful.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for comment on contact between the DPRK and Russia.

Noting that both the DPRK and Russia are China’s friendly neighbors, Geng said China is happy to see that the DPRK and Russia strengthen high-level exchanges and enhance bilateral cooperation.

“We believe this will contribute to the further development of DPRK-Russia relations as well as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region,” Geng said.

“We wish the meeting between Kim and Putin a success and it will be helpful for the settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.”

As close neighbors of the peninsula and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have maintained close communication and coordination on the Korean Peninsula issue, he said.

Geng said the situation on the Korean Peninsula showed a positive momentum for dialogue and detente, and that China is willing to work with relevant parties, including Russia, to take phased and synchronized steps with a package plan, continue to push for denuclearization on the peninsula and advancement of political settlement of the Peninsula issue and make positive progress.