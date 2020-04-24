Kim sends Assad note of thanks

Home » World

Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, sent a message to Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday to thank the Syrian president for his note on the birth anniversary of Kim’s grandfather, the KCNA reported.

On Wednesday, the DPRK marked the 108th birth anniversary of its founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of Kim Jong Un.

In his message, the DPRK leader said that DPRK-Syria friendly and cooperative ties would grow stronger, adding that he wished the Syrian president good health and greater success.