The story appears on
Page A2
February 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Koreas on the right road to cooperation
SOUTH Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held talks yesterday to discuss cooperation in modernizing and connecting roads across the border.
Officials discussed an inspection of roads along the eastern Korean Peninsula, the exchange of documents on road standards and the exchange of personnel.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed during their first summit meeting in April last year to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads along the eastern and western peninsula.
The two Koreas jointly conducted surveys on the eastern and western railways of the DPRK last year, while the DPRK road along the western region was also inspected.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.