Koreas on the right road to cooperation

Home » World

SOUTH Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held talks yesterday to discuss cooperation in modernizing and connecting roads across the border.

Officials discussed an inspection of roads along the eastern Korean Peninsula, the exchange of documents on road standards and the exchange of personnel.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed during their first summit meeting in April last year to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads along the eastern and western peninsula.

The two Koreas jointly conducted surveys on the eastern and western railways of the DPRK last year, while the DPRK road along the western region was also inspected.