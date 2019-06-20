Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

June 20, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Lebanon arrests drug baron

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 20, 2019 | Print Edition

Lebanon’s police yesterday said they arrested a “prominent” drug-trafficking baron suspected of smuggling large shipments of the amphetamine-like drug captagon to at least six countries.

The 31-year-old suspect “had been professionally smuggling captagon to Arab countries for around six years,” the Internal Security Forces said, without naming the man. He confessed to carrying out “12 smuggling operations to Egypt, Qatar, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.” He was arrested in the Bekaa Valley in a bust coordinated with Saudi’s Directorate of Narcotics Control.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿