The story appears on
Page A11
June 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lebanon arrests drug baron
Lebanon’s police yesterday said they arrested a “prominent” drug-trafficking baron suspected of smuggling large shipments of the amphetamine-like drug captagon to at least six countries.
The 31-year-old suspect “had been professionally smuggling captagon to Arab countries for around six years,” the Internal Security Forces said, without naming the man. He confessed to carrying out “12 smuggling operations to Egypt, Qatar, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.” He was arrested in the Bekaa Valley in a bust coordinated with Saudi’s Directorate of Narcotics Control.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.