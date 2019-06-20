Lebanon arrests drug baron

Home » World

Lebanon’s police yesterday said they arrested a “prominent” drug-trafficking baron suspected of smuggling large shipments of the amphetamine-like drug captagon to at least six countries.

The 31-year-old suspect “had been professionally smuggling captagon to Arab countries for around six years,” the Internal Security Forces said, without naming the man. He confessed to carrying out “12 smuggling operations to Egypt, Qatar, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.” He was arrested in the Bekaa Valley in a bust coordinated with Saudi’s Directorate of Narcotics Control.