Lights go out in Venezuela

Home » World

Much of Venezuela remained without electricity yesterday as a new power outage spread across the country in what many fear will be a repeat of the chaos a little more than two weeks ago during the nation’s largest-ever blackout.

The outage began around midday Monday and appeared to have affected the majority of Venezuela’s 23 states.

While the lights did flicker back on in many parts after officials declared service would be restored within hours, the grid collapsed again in the late evening, knocking out communications and leaving much of the South American country bracing for the worst.

As with the previous outage, President Nicolas Maduro’s government accused US-backed opponents of sabotaging the Guri Dam, which supplies the bulk of Venezuela’s electricity.

“A macabre, perverse plan constructed in Washington and executed with factions of the extreme Venezuelan right,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez declared on state television, describing it as an “electromagnetic” assault.

Officials said the “attack” had been controlled, but their assurances, similar to ones the last time, did little to calm the anger of residents in Caracas.

Their patience grew increasingly thin when a second outage struck late into the night, with residents in some neighborhoods banging on pots and pans in pitch black to express their frustration.

Netblocks, a non-government group based in Europe that monitors Internet censorship, said the late evening outage had knocked offline nearly 90 percent of Venezuela’s telecommunications infrastructure. Even the powerful state TV apparatus was down.