Locusts by the billions: Africa is under attack

As locusts by the billions — yes, billions — descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control.

It is challenging work, especially in remote areas where mobile phone signals are absent and ground crews cannot quickly communicate coordinates to flight teams.

The ground crews are in “the most woeful terrains,” said Marcus Dunn, a pilot and the director at Farmland Aviation.

Just five planes are currently spraying as Kenyan and other authorities try to stop the locusts from spreading to neighboring Uganda and South Sudan. The United Nations has said US$76 million is needed immediately to widen such efforts across East Africa.

A fast response is crucial. Experts warn that if left unchecked, the number of locusts could grow 500 times by June, when drier weather will help bring the outbreak under control.

The finger-length locusts swept into Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia after unusually heavy rains, decimating crops and threatening millions of people with a hunger crisis.

Somalia’s agriculture ministry on yesterday called the outbreak a national emergency and major threat to the country’s fragile food security. In swarms the size of major cities, the locusts also have affected parts of Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

If there’s an increase in locusts in other parts of Kenya, “we are going to need some more assistance, because we just don’t know how big this problem is going to be,” Dunn said.