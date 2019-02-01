London’s homelessness crisis: up 300%

Home » World

Homelessness in London has gone up by 300 percent over an eight-year period, according to government data published yesterday that revealed a full-blown crisis fueled by housing shortages and spiraling rents.

Almost 1,300 people sleep every night in the streets of the capital — the epicenter of a growing problem that is finally pushing local and national authorities to action as temperatures plunge in the city.

Homeless deaths are frequent — one in late December at the Westminster Underground station captured national headlines because it was in the shadow of parliament.

“The other day a guy died of hypothermia over there,” said Eric Green, a 56-year-old rough sleeper who begs every day in front of London’s Trafalgar Square, rain, shine or snow.

Wrapped in an old coat with a tattered hat over his ears, Green has been living rough for two and a half years — ever since he lost his job as a carpenter and then his flat.

Some 320,000 people now live on the street or in emergency accommodation nationwide, according to the charity Shelter.

Most were driven out of their homes by unaffordable rent, rather than by a life event, said the charity.

“If you are on a very low income and you need welfare support to be able to pay your rent. When the rent goes up, it becomes very difficult,” said Jon Sparkes, CEO at fellow charity Crisis. The charities blame the government’s social and housing policy for exacerbating the problem.