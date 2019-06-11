The story appears on
Page A9
June 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Macron-Trump tree dies
The photo of US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron planting an oak tree in the garden of the White House symbolized the friendship shown by the two leaders. But relations between them have since frayed and the tree died. The French president offered the oak to Trump on a state visit to Washington in 2018. A few days later the tree disappeared into quarantine. Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, said it would be replanted later. But it was never replanted and it died.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.