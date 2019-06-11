Macron-Trump tree dies

Advanced Search

June 11, 2019

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 11, 2019

The photo of US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron planting an oak tree in the garden of the White House symbolized the friendship shown by the two leaders. But relations between them have since frayed and the tree died. The French president offered the oak to Trump on a state visit to Washington in 2018. A few days later the tree disappeared into quarantine. Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, said it would be replanted later. But it was never replanted and it died.

