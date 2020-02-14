Major development plan approved for Hongqiao

Home » World

The Shanghai government approved a plan yesterday to develop the downtown Hongqiao area and build Hongqiao’s central business district into an international open hub that will spur the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Hongqiao CBD will also become an efficient and green international transport hub, an open and leading international exhibition and trade zone, a world-class innovation and shared business district and ecologically livable.

By 2035, Hongqiao’s downtown area will have a population of 450,000 people and a job-market population of between 700,000 and 750,000.

The planned construction area will cover as much as 72 square kilometers, with a total floor area of almost 50-million square meters and an underground space of more than 10-million square meters.

Ecological space will cover at least 31.9 square kilometers, the per-capita area of public green space at least 17.7 square meters and the per-capita area of emergency shelter around 4 square meters.

The goal is to strengthen integration of ecological and urban space, resulting in an ecological and cultural network covering Hongqiao’s downtown area.

Six major zones ­— the core area, airport region, West Hongqiao, South Hongqiao, North Hongqiao and East Hongqiao — will focus on promoting their featured functions.

Meanwhile, Hongqiao will build a multi-center public activity system with a sub-center of the downtown area, three regional centers and 12 community centers, in order to meet the needs of different levels of public activities and public services.

Also by 2035, the Hongqiao transport hub will see more than 60 percent of cities above county level in the Yangtze River Delta easily connected to the Hongqiao area within an hour’s ride by public transport such as high-speed rail.

Meanwhile, the Hongqiao hub will be promoted to form a two-hour transport circle with major cities in the delta region.

A park system will be established consisting of one country, six city, ten districts and several communities and pocket parks.

The Hongqiao CBD also plans to provide homes to buy and rent, a third of which will be rental housing function.