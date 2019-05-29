The story appears on
Page A11
May 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Malaysia set to ship back plastic waste
Hundreds of tons of imported plastic waste will be shipped back to where it came from, Malaysia said yesterday, insisting the country did not want to be a global dumping ground.
Around 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature, with much of it ending up in landfill or polluting the seas.
It is becoming a growing international crisis.
China had previously taken a large amount of waste for recycling but stopped last year, saying it wanted to improve its own environment.
Now Southeast Asian countries that stepped in to plug this gap say they’ve had enough.
“We urge developed countries to stop shipping garbage to our country,” said Yeo Bee Yin, minister of energy, technology, science, environment and climate change, adding it was “unfair and uncivilized.”
“We will return it back to the country of origin without any mercy,” she said after an inspection of several waste-filled containers at Port Klang, the country’s busiest port. “Malaysia will not be a dumping ground to the world.”
Plastic imports to Malaysia have tripled since 2016, to 870,000 tons last year, official data showed.
The ministry said 450 tons of contaminated plastic waste in 10 containers — from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States — will be shipped back.
