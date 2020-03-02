Malaysia swears in new prime minister

Home » World

Muhyiddin Yassin, a nationalist politician backed by the former ruling party, was sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister yesterday after the country’s king, Abdullah of Pahang, chose him to replace the former prime minister, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

The swearing-in capped a week of turmoil that began with Mahathir’s resignation in an apparent bid to consolidate power, but ended with him sidelined and complaining of betrayal after dominating Malaysian politics for decades.

Mahathir promised to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Muhyiddin’s support, but conceded he might not win.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in at a palace ceremony in front of the king and promised to fulfill his duties as prime minister. His office said he would start work today.

The change in leadership comes less than two years after Mahathir joined old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to defeat the United Malays National Organisation, which ruled Malaysia for six decades, running on an anti-corruption platform.

UMNO, which Mahathir led from 1981 to 2003 during a previous stint as prime minister, supports Malay nationalism.

“This is a very strange thing,” said Mahathir. “The losers of the 2018 election will form the government.”

He said he had the support of 114 of parliament’s 222 members, but there are no guarantees they will all support him if there is a vote.

Mahathir questioned whether a government that includes the former ruling party would be willing to pursue graft cases against members of its party, such as former prime minister Najib Razak, now on trial for corruption.

“We don’t know how this new government will be but they should be given a chance,” said Sharifah Marina Abu Backer, 55, a Malay businesswoman.