Maldives ex-leader held on bribe count

Maldives authorities yesterday detained former President Abdulla Yameen after he was accused of trying to bribe witnesses in his money-laundering trial, officials said.

The arrest came after the Criminal Court began a hearing into allegations that Yameen received nearly US$1.5 million in illicit payments just before he lost an election in September and was forced out of power.

“Prosecutors said that Yameen had allegedly attempted to bribe witnesses,” a court official said, adding that the former president would be held at the Dhoonidhoo prison island near the capital.

If convicted, the 59-year-old could face up to 15 years in jail and be fined three times the amount of the fraud involved.

Yameen, who took power in 2013, was summoned to the Criminal Court on Sunday to formally receive his indictment. He sent his lawyers.

The court then scheduled a rushed hearing after prosecutors told judge Ahmed Hailam that Yameen was attempting to interfere with witnesses.

Authorities believe millions of dollars allegedly siphoned off by Yameen could be stashed abroad, and talks are under way with foreign entities to repatriate any cash found.

The court has already frozen Yameen’s local bank accounts holding about US$6.5 million, a decision the former leader has contested.

Last week, an anti-corruption body said US$79 million was embezzled from state-run Maldives Media and Public Relations Corp during Yameen’s tenure.