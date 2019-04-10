May seeks Macron’s support for Brexit delay

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office set out blunt conditions yesterday as British Prime Minister Theresa May headed for Paris to ask him to agree to a delay in Britain’s departure from the European Union.

More than a week after the United Kingdom was originally supposed to leave, the British prime minister has said she fears Brexit might never happen as she battles to get a divorce deal ratified by a divided parliament.

As her ministers held crisis talks in London with the opposition Labour Party in the hope of breaking the domestic deadlock, May dashed to Berlin and then Paris on the eve of today’s emergency EU summit.

She hoped to rally Europe’s two most powerful leaders behind her request to delay Brexit a second time, from Friday to June 30.

Many, including May herself, would much prefer Britain to go before European Parliament elections at the end of next month, but there appears to be increasing focus on a longer delay of up to a year — not least to defuse the continuing threat of a no-deal Brexit and all the economic disruption it would bring.

But France, keen to try to reform the EU without disruption or sniping from Britain, has made plain its growing impatience.

Shortly before May was due to land, an official in Macron’s office said that “in the scenario of an extended delay, one year would seem too long for us.”

He added that, if Britain did delay its exit, it should not take part in EU budget talks or in choosing the next president of the EU executive, the Commission.