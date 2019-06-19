The story appears on
June 19, 2019
Measures to stop elderly crashing cars
Japan announced a series of measures yesterday to prevent car accidents caused by elderly drivers, including emergency brakes and vehicle-free zones around schools following a string of crashes involving children.
One in four people aged 80 or over drives a car every day, the government said yesterday.
Japan has been rocked by several tragic incidents involving the elderly driving into schoolchildren, with suspicions the aging motorists had inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
In May, a car smashed into a group of kindergarten children in west Japan, killing two toddlers and injuring others.
The previous month, a car driven by an 87-year-old man killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.
Tokyo will carry out an “emergency safety inspection” of school routes and promote cars with emergency stopping devices to counteract accidental hitting the accelerator.
