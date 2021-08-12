Melbourne lockdown extended

Home » World

Australia’s second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic.

Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown today, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere across the country that have triggered frustration and discord. In Sydney police are stepping up lockdown enforcement, while some laborers are being allowed to return to construction sites — if vaccinated.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews confirmed strict stay-at-home orders for Melbourne will remain in place until at least August 19 after authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 people confirmed as new cases yesterday contracted COVID-19.

“If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney right now,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, referring to an outbreak in Australia’s most populous city that has spread to thousands despite Sydney being in week seven of its own lockdown.

“We have seen a surge in the number of cases and (that is) expected to continue,” New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in Sydney, reporting another 344 new infections in the past 24 hours, close to its single-day record.

Berejiklian said the Sydney lockdown, which has grown to include several areas north of the city, will also be expanded to include Dubbo, a small city about 400 kilometers northwest of Sydney.

Australia has so far fared much better than many other countries in the developed world during the pandemic, with just under 37,000 COVID-19 cases. The death toll rose to 944 yesterday after two people died in Sydney.