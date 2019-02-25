Mississippi town hit by killer tornado

Home » World

The full extent of the damage was coming into view yesterday after a tornado smashed into a commercial district in a small Mississippi city, killing at least one person and shattering businesses as severe storms raked the South of the United States on a weekend of drenching rains and a rising flood threat.

The tornado on Saturday afternoon in Columbus was confirmed on radar, said meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service in Jackson. She said experts were headed yesterday to the east Mississippi city of about 23,000 people to gauge the tornado’s intensity.

A woman died after a building collapsed on her and three other people, the Columbus mayor’s office said yesterday in a statement on Facebook, citing information from Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. The statement said 41-year-old Ashley Glynell Pounds of Tupelo was with three other people when the building collapsed on Saturday evening. The statement gave no information on the condition of the other three people.

Residents of one street on the east side of Columbus were out early yesterday morning with chain saws, clearing away branches of the many trees that had snapped or were uprooted in the storm. Metal siding and roofing material was scattered throughout the neighborhood of older homes. While the houses generally remained standing, sheds and outbuildings were mostly demolished.

Car salesman Lee Lawrence said that four buildings on his car lot were destroyed. He said trees toppled across vehicles and car windows were blown out. Lawrence said he was at home getting ready to take a bath when the storm struck.

“The wind all of a sudden just got so strong and it was raining so much you could hardly see out the door, and I could hear a roaring. It came close,” he said.