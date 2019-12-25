The story appears on
Moon, Abe have candid talks on wartime labor issue
PRESIDENT of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday confirmed their differences on the wartime labor issue but agreed to resolve the dispute via dialogue, Yonhap reported citing ROK’s Blue House.
The pair met for about 45 minutes in Chengdu on the sidelines of China-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting. Moon expressed hopes for an early resolution of their differences.
“Japan and South Korea are historically and culturally the closest neighbors,” Moon said. “We’re not in a relationship that can set the two apart even when there’s some discomfort for a while.”
The two leaders had “candid” discussion on recognizing the importance of dialogue despite “substantive differences,” said Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada. He said the mood was tense at times but not confrontational. Abe said it was ROK’s responsibility to come up with measures that would resolve wartime labor issue.
Ties between Japan and the ROK, two of the United States’ major Asian allies, have plunged to their lowest in decades after ROK’s top court last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate some wartime forced laborers.
Japan said the issue was settled under a 1965 treaty and that the court ruling violated international law.
