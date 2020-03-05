More refugee chaos on Greek border

Home » World

Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades yesterday to push back migrants trying to cross its land border from Turkey, as pressure continued along its frontier after Turkey opened its border with Europe to refugees.

The clashes took place near the border village of Kastanies, along a border fence that covers much of the land border not demarcated by the Evros river.

Turkey made good on a threat to open its borders and send migrants into Europe last week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s action triggered days of violent clashes and scenes of chaos at the land border, where thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered.

Hundreds more have headed to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in dinghies. One child died when the rubber dinghy he was in capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos earlier this week.

The government has called the situation a direct threat to Greece’s national security and has imposed emergency measures to carry out swift deportations and freeze asylum applications for one month. Migrants claim to having been summarily pushed back across the border into Turkey.

Turkey’s announcement that it wouldn’t stop migrants to cross EU border came amid a Syrian government offensive into Syria’s Idlib province, where Turkish troops are fighting. The offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and sent nearly a million Syrian civilians toward Turkey’s sealed border.

In an address to legislators from his ruling party on Wednesday, Erdogan accused EU countries of hypocritical behavior, saying they had to share the refugee burden.