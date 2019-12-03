Moscow to launch 2 more major pipelines

Home » World

RUSSIA is planning to launch two more major natural gas pipelines in the near future.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany, the EU’s biggest economy. It has an annual capacity is 55 billion cubic meters.

Half of the 9.5-billion-euro (US$10.6-billion) project is financed by Gazprom, with the rest covered by its European partners: Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper, Anglo-Dutch Shell, France’s Engie and Austria’s OMV.

Russia had hoped to unveil the pipeline in late 2019 but the launch has been delayed due to difficulties in obtaining the permits from Denmark. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said he expects the pipeline to become operational in mid-2020.

Running under the Black Sea, the new TurkStream pipeline consists of two lines — the first is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second will send gas to southern and southeastern Europe. Each has an annual capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters.