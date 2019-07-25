Mueller begins long-awaited testimony in US

Home » World

Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared yesterday for eagerly anticipated testimony at the first of two back-to-back congressional hearings that carry high stakes for US President Donald Trump and Democrats who are split between impeaching him or moving on to the 2020 election.

The former FBI director, who spent 22 months investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election and Trump’s conduct, appeared first before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

The committee’s Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, praised Mueller and said no one, including Trump, is “above the law.”

Mueller, 74, was surrounded by news photographers as he took his place in the packed hearing room. He was set to testify later in the day before the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats control the House, while Republicans control the Senate.

Democrats entered the hearings hoping Mueller’s testimony would rally public support behind their own ongoing investigations of the president and his administration.

Democrats are deeply divided over whether to launch the impeachment process for removing a president from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Criminal conspiracy?

Mueller’s inquiry detailed numerous contacts between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia at a time.

Mueller’s investigative report said the inquiry found insufficient evidence to establish that Trump and his campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia.

The report did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump committed the crime of obstruction of justice in a series of actions aimed at impeding the inquiry, but pointedly did not exonerate him.

Attorney-General William Barr, a Trump appointee, subsequently cleared the president of obstruction of justice.

The Justice Department has a longstanding policy against bringing criminal charges against a sitting president.

Nadler said in his opening statement that Mueller conducted the inquiry with “remarkable integrity.”

“Although department policy barred you from indicting the president for this conduct, you made clear that he is not exonerated. Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime. And in this nation, not even the president is above the law,” Nadler said.

Republicans objected to Democrats on the two committees allowing Aaron Zebley, former deputy special counsel who had day-to-day oversight of investigations, to accompany Mueller.

“This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it,” Trump wrote on Twitter before the hearing began.

Trump also complained that Mueller had not investigated various of the president’s foes including 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and, referring to the former special counsel, “HIMSELF.”