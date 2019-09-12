Mugabe returns for final homecoming

Home » World

The body of Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe arrived at the country’s main airport yesterday, but his final resting place remained a source of mystery amid a dispute between some family members and the government.

Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital six days ago.

The former president’s body arrived at Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport shortly after 1330 GMT.

Crowds had gathered at the airport well before the scheduled arrival time, with some people wearing T-shirts bearing Mugabe’s face and others with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image, while music blared from loudspeakers.

A convoy of 4x4s with plates bearing the letters “RG Mugabe” and the former leader’s signature was also on the runway.

Mugabe’s wife Grace and Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi were among those accompanying the body of the former leader on the plane, Leo Mugabe, a nephew and family spokesman, said. Mnangagwa, top officials and other Mugabe family members were at the airport to receive the body.

Mnangagwa and his party want Mugabe buried at a national monument to heroes of the liberation war against the white minority Rhodesian regime.

But some of Mugabe’s relatives have pushed back against that plan. They share Mugabe’s bitterness at the way former allies including Mnangagwa conspired to topple him and want him buried in his home village.