Museum to unlock da Vinci hair riddle

An Italian museum says it plans to carry out DNA tests on a lock of hair it believes might have belonged to the Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, who died 500 years ago this month.

However, some experts have thrown doubt on the exercise, saying the hair almost certainly did not belong to the Italian master, while credible DNA testing may prove impossible.

Da Vinci died in May 1519 and was buried at the Chateau d’Ambroise near the French city of Tours. The castle was badly damaged following the French Revolution of 1789 and many graves were destroyed, including that of Leonardo.

Alessandro Vezzosi, director of the Ideal Leonardo da Vinci museum in Vinci, the artist’s hometown in Tuscany, said the hair was collected from the site in 1863 by a man tasked by a royal commission to try to locate Leonardo’s remains.

“In 1925, an American collector bought this relic in Paris. Later, before dying aged 95, he sold it on to another American collector who contacted us,” Vezzosi said.

He said the museum planned to extract DNA from the sample and compare it with the DNA from a group of descendants that the museum says it identified in 2016.