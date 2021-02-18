The story appears on
Myanmar protesters return to the streets
PROTESTERS opposing the military takeover of Myanmar returned to the streets in large numbers yesterday.
Thousands of people rallied in Yangon, the nation’s biggest city, blocking roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the commercial capital.
Calls for a “broken-down car campaign” spread quickly on social media after the military resumed internet services. Numerous photos soon appeared on social media sites of supposedly stalled cars, with hoods raised, clogging up streets.
Protestors parked their cars in the middle of city streets and on bridges yesterday, pretending they had broken down to prevent police and army trucks from reaching the protest sites.
In the second largest city of Mandalay, protesters milled onto railway track to block trains departing from Mandalay Central Railway Station.
Myanmar’s military has promised it will hold an election and hand over power to the political party, winning a majority of votes. However, the military has not announced any date for conducting a fresh election.
