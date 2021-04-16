Advanced Search

NATO troops to leave, too

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 April 16, 2021 | Print Edition

North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies on Wednesday agreed to pull out all of their armed forces from Afghanistan after the United States announced that all US troops would leave the country by September 11.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks, with other NATO members also deploying military forces to the country, in a bid “to confront Al-Qaeda and those who attacked the United States, and to prevent terrorists from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack us,” according to a statement after a virtual NATO foreign and defense ministers’ meeting.

“Any Taliban attacks on allied troops during this withdrawal will be met with a forceful response,” it said. The withdrawal does not mean ending NATO’s relationship with Afghanistan, but “the start of a new chapter.”

“Allies and partners will continue to stand with the Afghan people, but it is now for the Afghan people to build a sustainable peace,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

There are currently about 10,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan.

