Navalny to serve out prison time

A MOSCOW court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than two-and-a-half years.

The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction.

Russia’s penitentiary service said Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from the 2014 conviction.

It asked the court to turn his three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison, although about a year he spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.

Navalny was arrested in Moscow on January 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany.