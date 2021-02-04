The story appears on
February 4, 2021
Navalny to serve out prison time
A MOSCOW court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than two-and-a-half years.
The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction.
Russia’s penitentiary service said Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from the 2014 conviction.
It asked the court to turn his three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison, although about a year he spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.
Navalny was arrested in Moscow on January 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany.
