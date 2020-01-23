Neighbors vow privacy for ex-royals in Canada

Home » World

The new neighbors have been spotted out hiking and down at the farmers’ market, but residents of North Saanich say they will ensure privacy for Harry and Meghan at their Canadian island hideaway.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their baby son Archie, are living at the scenic, wooded property of Mille Fleurs on Vancouver Island after exiting from their royal roles.

They planned their shock announcement while staying over Christmas and New Year at the luxurious multimillion-dollar house, which is tucked away behind tall trees and a dark metal gate at the end of a private road.

And the couple are now back together there after Harry finalized the details of their new life and flew back from London.

Residents walking dogs on a path near the house said they opposed intrusion into Harry and Meghan’s new Canadian set-up, and were proud of the local instinct to give them space.

“We don’t like it. Leave them in peace,” said Anne Girling, adding she had met Meghan jogging on a trail nearby and they wished one another “Good morning.”

Sue Starkey, another dog walker, said it felt special when she heard baby Archie had experienced his first snow in the neighborhood.

She described the area as a “really friendly” community.

“What I’ve been really proud of is how our neighborhood has been so respectful and giving them space. And, you know, not getting over the top and trying to peek in,” she said.

“I’m really happy they’re here and I hope they can find some peace.”

According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver or possibly in Toronto.