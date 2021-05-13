Net across the Ganges to catch bodies

Home » World

Authorities in northern India said they have installed a net across the Ganges river after the bodies of dozens of suspected COVID-19 victims washed up.

The discovery of 71 corpses in Bihar state stoked fears that the virus was raging unseen in India’s vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of its people live.

Locals suggested relatives immersed the bodies in the river because they could not afford wood for traditional Hindu cremations or because crematoriums were overwhelmed.

Bihar’s water resources minister Sanjay Kumar said on Twitter a “net has been placed” in the river on the border with Uttar Pradesh and patrolling increased.