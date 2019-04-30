The story appears on
Page A10
April 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New Indonesia capital
Indonesia’s president has decided to move the capital of the world’s fourth most populous country away from the crowded main island of Java, but has yet to finalize a new location, the planning minister said yesterday.
President Joko Widodo’s decision comes less than two weeks after private pollsters said he had won an April 17 presidential election, although official results are not due until May 22. His challenger, Prabowo Subianto — son-in-law of former President Suharto — has also claimed victory. “The president chose to relocate the capital city to outside of Java,” Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters, adding the administration was looking at the eastern side of the sprawling archipelago.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.