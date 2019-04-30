Advanced Search

April 30, 2019

New Indonesia capital

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Indonesia’s president has decided to move the capital of the world’s fourth most populous country away from the crowded main island of Java, but has yet to finalize a new location, the planning minister said yesterday.

President Joko Widodo’s decision comes less than two weeks after private pollsters said he had won an April 17 presidential election, although official results are not due until May 22. His challenger, Prabowo Subianto — son-in-law of former President Suharto — has also claimed victory. “The president chose to relocate the capital city to outside of Java,” Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters, adding the administration was looking at the eastern side of the sprawling archipelago.

