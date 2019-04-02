New York approves plastic bag ban

Home » World

New York’s Democrat-controlled legislature worked into the night on Sunday to wrap up work on a new state budget that includes new tolls on motorists driving into the busiest parts of Manhattan and a statewide ban on plastic bags.

In addition to new tolls and the bag ban, the US$175.5 billion spending plan calls for closing up three yet-to-be-determined state prisons, eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony arrests, a permanent, annual 2 percent cap on local property taxes, and another US$1 billion for public education.

“This budget is probably the strongest progressive statement that we’ve made,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “If you have big problems, it calls for big solutions.”

In an agreement announced on Sunday, most single-use plastic bags provided by supermarkets and other stores will be banned statewide starting March 1, 2020.

Individual counties will have the option of charging 5 cents for paper bags, with 2 cents going to local governments and 3 cents to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

New York would be just the third state with a statewide ban. California’s ban has been in place since 2016. All of Hawaii’s counties ban plastic bags but it’s not a state-mandated ban.

Major issues that didn’t make it into the spending plan include legalization of recreational marijuana. Cuomo and legislative leaders have said the issue was too complex to rush into the budget.