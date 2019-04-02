The story appears on
Page A8
April 2, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New York approves plastic bag ban
New York’s Democrat-controlled legislature worked into the night on Sunday to wrap up work on a new state budget that includes new tolls on motorists driving into the busiest parts of Manhattan and a statewide ban on plastic bags.
In addition to new tolls and the bag ban, the US$175.5 billion spending plan calls for closing up three yet-to-be-determined state prisons, eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony arrests, a permanent, annual 2 percent cap on local property taxes, and another US$1 billion for public education.
“This budget is probably the strongest progressive statement that we’ve made,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “If you have big problems, it calls for big solutions.”
In an agreement announced on Sunday, most single-use plastic bags provided by supermarkets and other stores will be banned statewide starting March 1, 2020.
Individual counties will have the option of charging 5 cents for paper bags, with 2 cents going to local governments and 3 cents to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.
New York would be just the third state with a statewide ban. California’s ban has been in place since 2016. All of Hawaii’s counties ban plastic bags but it’s not a state-mandated ban.
Major issues that didn’t make it into the spending plan include legalization of recreational marijuana. Cuomo and legislative leaders have said the issue was too complex to rush into the budget.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.