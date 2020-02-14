New leaders emerge

The story appears on
February 14, 2020
The State Council yesterday announced it appointed Xia Baolong as the new director of its Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office replacing Zhang Xiaoming, Zhang Xiaoming has been appointed deputy director of the office taking charge of daily work.
Additionally, the council appointed Luo Huining and Fu Ziying as deputy directors of the office.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomed the new position change. She believes the office will continue to support the Hong Kong government, and advance the city’s overall development, long-term prosperity and stability.
Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng also extended his congratulations. He expected close communication with the office.
Xia, 67, is also the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
