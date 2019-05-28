New reality confronts Europeans

Home » World

Europeans woke yesterday to a new political reality after European Parliament elections ended the domination of the EU’s main center-right and center-left parties and revealed a changed political landscape where the far-right, pro-business groups and environmentalists will be forces to be reckoned with.

Turning out in numbers not seen for 20 years, voters took their concerns about immigration and security to the ballot box, making parties led by the likes of Italy’s populist Matteo Salvini and France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen among the biggest in the 28-nation bloc’s assembly.

“The rules are changing in Europe,” Salvini, Italy’s hard-line interior minister, said at his League Party headquarters in Milan early yesterday. “A new Europe is born.”

Voter projections showed the League won 33 percent of the vote, up from 6 percent at the last European vote in 2014.

The lion’s share of Britain’s seats went to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, as citizens punished the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour Party for their embarrassing failure to manage the divided country’s delayed exit from the EU.

Riding what they called Europe’s “green wave” backed by Europe-wide rallies urging climate action, environmentalist parties made strong gains, notably in Germany.

The free-market liberals saw their stake in the 751-seat parliament rise to 107 seats, from 68 in 2014.

The picture of a fractured assembly for the next five years was complete as many citizens turned against the center-right European People’s Party — one of its key figures, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saw her party lose ground — and the center-left Socialists.

“We are facing a shrinking center of the European Union parliament,” a subdued EPP lead candidate Manfred Weber said, after just over 50 percent of the EU’s more than 400 million voters had turned out over four days in the world’s biggest transnational elections. “From now on, those who want to have a strong European Union have to join forces.”

The Socialist lead candidate, Frans Timmermans, essentially conceded defeat, even though the two groups remain the assembly’s biggest by some margin. “If you lose an election, if you lose seats, you have to be modest,” the former Dutch foreign minister said. “We have lost seats and this means that we have to be humble.”

Although still trickling in, results show that the EPP is set to secure 179 seats, down from 217 five years ago. The Socialists are slated to win 150, down from 187.