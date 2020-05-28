The story appears on
May 28, 2020
New rules for fun in Japan parks
No screaming on the rollercoaster, socially distant spooks in the haunted house and please refrain from high-fiving your favorite superhero: welcome to Japanese amusement parks in the coronavirus era.
As Japan’s funfairs slowly reopen, a group of park operators have released joint guidelines on how to operate safely amid the virus.
Thrill-seekers must wear masks and “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on rollercoasters and other rides.
‘Ghosts’ in haunted houses should maintain a distance from their ‘victims.’
Park staff, including those dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes, should not shake hands or high-five young fans. Superheroes engaged in fights to the death with villains should avoid whipping up support from spectators to prevent screams — and potentially virus-laden droplets.
