New rules for fun in Japan parks

No screaming on the rollercoaster, socially distant spooks in the haunted house and please refrain from high-fiving your favorite superhero: welcome to Japanese amusement parks in the coronavirus era.

As Japan’s funfairs slowly reopen, a group of park operators have released joint guidelines on how to operate safely amid the virus.

Thrill-seekers must wear masks and “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on rollercoasters and other rides.

‘Ghosts’ in haunted houses should maintain a distance from their ‘victims.’

Park staff, including those dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes, should not shake hands or high-five young fans. Superheroes engaged in fights to the death with villains should avoid whipping up support from spectators to prevent screams — and potentially virus-laden droplets.