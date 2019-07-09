Advanced Search

July 9, 2019

Nigerian gunmen kill 6

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Gunmen shouting “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic, raided three villages in northern Nigeria’s Katsina state, killing six people, a police spokesman said yesterday. The black-clad group, on motorcycles, attacked Makers, Dan Sabau and Pawwa villages in Kankara district late on Sunday, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades, Gambo Isah said. “Six people from the villages were killed but we killed many of the bandits in a shootout.”

