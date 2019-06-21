No Assange appeal

Home » World

A Swedish prosecutor won’t appeal a decision not to detain WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain and suspected of rape in Sweden.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said yesterday she planned to carry out “certain supplementary questioning” but didn’t elaborate. Earlier this month, a Swedish court ruled that Assange should not be detained, meaning that while a preliminary investigation in Sweden shouldn’t be abandoned, he wouldn’t be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.