No QR code, no coffee in Moscow now

Home » World

Customers had to start showing QR codes to get their coffees in Moscow yesterday under new rules ordering cafes to only serve people who have proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test.

The restrictions, which also cover drinks and meals in bars and restaurants, came into force as authorities scrambled to contain a surge of infections in the capital.

Under the rules, customers will have to present a QR code on their phones showing they have been vaccinated, had an infection indicating immunity or have recently tested negative, before getting served.

Businesses can still serve customers without a QR code on outdoor terraces and verandas until July 12.

Fast food giant McDonald’s said it would begin testing QR codes at 12 restaurants in the city “as soon as our enterprises are put in the Moscow government’s special register,” the TASS news agency reported.

Officials have blamed the surge of infections on the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and slow progress with vaccinations.

Russia reported 21,650 new coronavirus cases yesterday.