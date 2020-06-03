The story appears on
Page A13
June 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
No slowdown in the loss of rainforests
Tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds last year, researchers said yesterday, urging countries to include forest protection in post-pandemic plans.
The loss in 2019 of 3.8 million hectares of tropical primary forest — which means intact areas of old-growth trees — was the third biggest decline since 2000, according to data from Global Forest Watch.
“Primary forests are the areas we are most concerned about — they have the biggest implications for carbon and biodiversity,” said Mikaela Weisse, a project manager at the GFW forest monitoring service.
Loss of primary forest, which hit a record high in 2016 and 2017, was 2.8 percent higher in 2019 than the year before.
Governments preparing post-coronavirus economic stimulus plans should include measures to protect forests, said Weisse.
In the short-term, the virus may weaken enforcement of forest laws, with people taking advantage of that to commit environmental crimes, she warned. In the medium-term, economic stress could hike pressure for more extractive industries in forests or larger-scale agriculture, she added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.