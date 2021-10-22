The story appears on
Page A11
October 22, 2021

Nod for ‘mix and match’ booster shots
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized using a so-called “mix and match” strategy for people who require a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after their primary series.
“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations,” the agency said in a statement.
The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized in the United States. A single dose of any of them may now be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the new decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 years or older, over 18 years and at high risk for COVID-19, or over 18 and have high occupational exposure, may now receive a booster.
All adults who received the one-shot J&J vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible for a booster.
Previously, only immune compromised people or people who belonged to elderly or high risk groups and had received the Pfizer vaccine initially were eligible for a boost.
The data supporting the decisions come from research reviewed by the FDA.
