Nod for ‘mix and match’ booster shots

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized using a so-called “mix and match” strategy for people who require a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after their primary series.

“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations,” the agency said in a statement.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized in the United States. A single dose of any of them may now be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the new decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 years or older, over 18 years and at high risk for COVID-19, or over 18 and have high occupational exposure, may now receive a booster.

All adults who received the one-shot J&J vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible for a booster.

Previously, only immune compromised people or people who belonged to elderly or high risk groups and had received the Pfizer vaccine initially were eligible for a boost.

The data supporting the decisions come from research reviewed by the FDA.