Noise pollution a long-term risk to trees

Noise pollution poses a long-term risk to tree populations and plant diversity that may persist even after the sources of excess noise are removed, according to research published yesterday.

Manmade noise from construction, industry and the building of infrastructure such as roads and pipelines has increased dramatically since the middle of last century, and biologists are increasingly concerned about their impact on plants and animals.

While previous research has documented the short-term impact noise has on tree populations as it scares off pollinators such as insects and animals, few studies have investigated the long-term effects.

Researchers in the United States looked at tree populations in New Mexico that had been exposed to a high level of artificial noise for 15 years.

They found 75 percent fewer pinyon pine seedlings in noisy sites than quiet ones.

They then looked at plots where sources of noise had recently been added or removed to see how populations reacted.

“The effects of human noise pollution are growing into the structure of these woodland communities,” said Clinton Francis, biology professor at California Polytechnic State University and study co-author.

“What we’re seeing is that removal of the noise doesn’t necessarily immediately result in a recovery of ecological function.”