Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

April 29, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Notre-Dame restoration resumes

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2020 | Print Edition

Construction workers were back at the burned shell of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, resuming the mammoth task of rebuilding after the coronavirus outbreak forced a pause of a month and a half.

Fire engulfed the 850-year-old building on the banks of the River Seine on April 15 last year. The flames destroyed the spire and roof and, according to officials, came within 30 minutes of razing the cathedral to the ground. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild within five years but work so far has been slow.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the rector of the cathedral, said the work getting underway on Monday was to make the site compliant with social distancing rules so proper work could resume.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿