April 30, 2020
Novel names for babies amid outbreak
First there was Corona Kumar, then Covid Marie — parents have taken to naming newborns after the novel coronavirus, apparently unperturbed by the prospect of their children being forever associated with a deadly pandemic.
When Colline Tabesa gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the central Philippine city of Bacolod on April 13, she and the father John Tupas decided to mark the occasion with a show of gratitude.
“This COVID-19 has caused great suffering around the world,” said 23-year-old Tupas, expressing relief after the uneventful delivery.
“I wanted her name to remind us that COVID didn’t only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us.”
And so, Covid Marie it was.
Weeks earlier, two mothers in southeast India had similar ideas, apparently encouraged by a doctor in the hospital where their babies were born.
One was called Corona Kumar and the other Corona Kumari. “I told them this would help create awareness about the disease and remove the stigma around it,” said doctor S F Basha. “To my surprise, they agreed.”
