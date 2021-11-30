Advanced Search

November 30, 2021

Omicron warning

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 November 30, 2021 | Print Edition

THE heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places, the World Health Organization said yesterday.

No Omicron-linked deaths had yet been reported, though further research was needed to assess its potential to resist vaccines and immunity induced by previous infections, it added.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the WHO said.

“The overall global risk ... is assessed as very high.”

