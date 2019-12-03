The story appears on
Page A9
December 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
One Team, and painful heels tops in Japan
The Japanese rugby team’s slogan “One Team,” the “#KuToo” campaign against a de-facto requirement to wear heels at work and the new imperial era name “Reiwa” were chosen yesterday as Japan’s most memorable 2019 buzzwords.
“One Team” was declared the top buzzword on national TV, after the Brave Blossoms captured Japan’s imagination by reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
With stunning wins over Six Nations sides Scotland and Ireland and a gutsy last-eight loss to eventual winners South Africa, the Japanese team won the heart of a nation hooked on baseball and sumo.
The word #KuToo, a play on words from the Japanese word “kutsu,” meaning shoes , and “kutsuu,” meaning “pain,” also made the top 10.
Campaigners say wearing heels is seen as near-obligatory when job hunting or working at many companies.
(AFP)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.