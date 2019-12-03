One Team, and painful heels tops in Japan

Home » World

The Japanese rugby team’s slogan “One Team,” the “#KuToo” campaign against a de-facto requirement to wear heels at work and the new imperial era name “Reiwa” were chosen yesterday as Japan’s most memorable 2019 buzzwords.

“One Team” was declared the top buzzword on national TV, after the Brave Blossoms captured Japan’s imagination by reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

With stunning wins over Six Nations sides Scotland and Ireland and a gutsy last-eight loss to eventual winners South Africa, the Japanese team won the heart of a nation hooked on baseball and sumo.

The word #KuToo, a play on words from the Japanese word “kutsu,” meaning shoes ,­ and “kutsuu,” meaning “pain,” also made the top 10.

Campaigners say wearing heels is seen as near-obligatory when job hunting or working at many companies.

(AFP)