Overseas students’ US status

International students holding F and M visas studying online outside the United States can keep their status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said.

“Students will not be permitted to enter or remain in the US to attend such schools, but they are not barred from continuing to attend all classes at these schools from abroad,” ICE said in a recent statement on its website.

ICE also noted that this approach “balances students’ ability to continue their studies while minimizing the risk of spread of COVID-19 in our communities by ensuring that individuals who do not need to be present in the US are not physically here.”

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Trump administration over new rules barring international students from staying in the US while taking online courses.